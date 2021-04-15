‘We’re going to Tennessee’: Video of teen opening acceptance letter goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A student’s reaction to being accepted to the University of Tennessee is drawing the eyes of many online.

The viral video released by nonprofit Special Books by Special Kids and UT shows Kevin opening his acceptance letter.

“Are you kidding me?” he exclaims as the letter plays “Rocky Top.” “We’re going to Tennessee!”

Kevin has agenesis of corpus callosum, a rare congenital disorder that is characterized by a partial or complete absence of an area of the brain that connects the two cerebral hemispheres.

“You’ve been admitted to the University of Tennessee,” Kevin reads from the letter. “Welcome to the Big Orange Family.”