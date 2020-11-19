West Hills Elementary, Bearden Middle going to virtual learning through Dec. 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West Hills Elementary School and Bearden Middle School will move to online learning beginning Friday.

Knox County Schools made the announcement on Thursday. The school system says the two schools are expected to be on virtual learning for eight school days. West Hills Elementary and Bearden Middle students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7, unless otherwise notified.

The KCS Twitter page said the decision was made “based on the metric of ‘Teacher/School Staff Attendance,” along with elevated COVID-related student absences.”

Gibbs Elementary and Gibbs Middle School shifted to online learning Tuesday. The Thanksgiving holiday for KCS is next week, Nov. 25-27.

Whittle Springs Middle School moved to online learning on Nov. 10. Students there are expected to return Monday for in-person instruction.

