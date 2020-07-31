William-Blount High School postpones graduation

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — William-Blount High School is postponing its graduation a little longer.

Severe weather Friday night will push the commencement ceremony to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Graduates should arrive in the gym with their cap, gown and name card by 9 a.m.

The school made the announcement on Facebook.

