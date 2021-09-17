Williamson Co. families file lawsuit against Gov. Lee, school board over mask ‘opt-out’ order

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Williamson County families are suing Governor Bill Lee and the Williamson County Board of Education.

The lawsuit tackles the opportunity to opt-out of wearing masks and says “voluntary opt-out puts child-against-child, endangering the lives of children with disabilities.”

The lawsuit also criticizes Governor Lee’s Executive Order, saying it “is denying local school districts the ability to provide these similarly children in the instant manner with the protections they need to attend school safely.”

You can read the full lawsuit here.

In August, the Williamson County School Board voted to extend the school district’s mask mandate, but the lawsuit states the school board is putting children with disabilities in danger.

“The Williamson County Board of Education and the FSSD have placed the lives of medically vulnerable children who have disabilities under the ADA in danger,” the lawsuit reads.

Earlier in August, video surfaced of doctors and school board members being heckled after a school board meeting where a temporary mask mandate was implemented.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the heated meeting.

A federal judge in Memphis, TN Friday issued a preliminary injunction that blocks Governor Lee from enforcing an order allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in Shelby County schools.