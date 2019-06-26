EF-1 tornado confirmed in Fentress Co. from Friday’s severe weather

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – After days of storm surveys, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday there had in fact been a tornado that did some damage Friday night.

The NWS reported in its survey of the event that the EF-1 tornado touched down in the Stockton community west of Brannon Lane and moved east across Stockton Road and Sam Smith Road before lifting.

“A few barns and outbuildings were damaged and hundreds of large trees were snapped and uprooted along the path,” the report stated.

The worst damage the tornado did was along Sam Smith Road, where a swath was cut through the forest and a home was narrowly missed from being crushed by trees.

The NWS rated the tornado as an EF-1 with maximum winds of 90 mph that ran a path 3 miles long. The width of the tornado was 150 yards.

The survey also found the tornado started 4.7 miles east of Allardt and ended 7.7 miles ENE of Allardt.

The tornado was on the ground for approximately 3 minutes – from 9:24 p.m. to 9:27 p.m.