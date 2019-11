MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Claiborne County on Thursday.

The EF0 tornado touched down around 11:45 a.m. Thursday about 1 mile northeast of Tazewell. Maximum winds were around 80 miles per hour.

The length of the damage path stretched about 1.5 miles with a width of around 200 yards.