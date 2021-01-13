Eight arrested in New Tazewell drug bust

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Eight people are facing charges after the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant on Monday.

The bust was part of a lengthy investigation into suspected drug activity in a home along Vista Drive in New Tazewell. Detectives found meth and other drugs as well as cash inside the home.

The homeowner, Daniel Ray Johnson, was arrested and charged with maintaining a dwelling with known drug offenses.

Kristy Money and Angela Sands were also arrested for sale of schedule II-controlled substance.

Gary Bunch Jr. is charged with possession of schedule III-controlled substance. Jeremy Walker, Ricky Minton and Ashley Carver are charged for possession of schedule II-controlled substance. Christina Day was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.