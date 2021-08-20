Eight greats set to be enshrined in Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eight basketball greats will soon be honored in Knoxville.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction ceremony is happening this weekend. Currently, 171 basketball greats are inducted, but come Saturday night there will be 179.

Debbie Brock, Carol Callan, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Sue Donohoe, Lauren Jackson, David Stern and Carol Stiff are the members of the latest class of the best in women’s basketball.

“To be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is the highest honor to be in the hall of fame for any basketball player, coach, contributor, official,” said Dana Hart, President of the WBHOF. “We look to basically recognize the highest level of perfection in the field that they are in the sport of women’s basketball.”

The induction ceremony is set for Saturday, August 21 at 6 p.m.. Tickets are available through the Ticket Master’s website.