NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Associated Press has called the Tennessee 1st Congressional District race for incumbent Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger.

Harshbarger defeated Democrat Cameron Parsons and two independents to win a second term.

She was unopposed in the August Republican primary after a potential challenger was removed from the ballot.

Harshbarger’s re-election bid was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who also endorsed her in the 2020 election.