NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It seems you can never escape election drama here in Tennessee. Tuesday evening, the AP reported District 7 had over 200 ballots cast incorrectly. Instead of being given ballots for District 7, they were given ballots for District 6.

“190 impacted Congressional races, 16 impacted State Senate races and six impacted State House races,” Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said.

A little quick math tells us that’s 212 votes impacted by a clerical error in Davidson County. It’s not a huge number but it begs the question – how did this happen?

“We, here in Davidson County, provide information to the Secretary of State’s office, and there was a discrepancy between the two,” Roberts said. “That’s what started the ball rolling and caused the need to do a lot of research.”

The issue came to light after an AP reporter found a discrepancy between her real ballot and the one she was expecting.

“When she started to investigate who was going to be on her ballot, that started sending up red flags because she got two different answers,” Roberts said.

The impact is likely very low, as incumbent Rep. Mark Green (R-District 7) is widely expected to win his re-election bid over Democrat challenger Odessa Kelly.

“We’ve voted, so far, a little bit above 45,000 people,” Roberts said. The numbers I gave you add up to like 212 people, so we don’t think it’ll impact any of the specific races that are out there because the numbers were not that large.”

Still though, Democrats are angry about it. Wednesday afternoon, several Democrats, including Kelly and gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin, held a press conference about the issue, claiming it was an overt attempt at voter suppression. The move comes after Democrats were already angry after redistricting sliced up many of their stronger districts.

Green, himself, said the redistricting was ‘inherently unfair.’