KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the halfway point of early voting in Knox County, over 30,000 ballots have been received.

In the first of two weeks of early voting, the Knox County Election Commission recorded 28,002 ballots in early voting. Of the 10 early voting locations, a significant portion of the ballots were cast at the Downtown West and Farragut locations. Over 12,000 ballots were collected at these locations according to the election commission.

In-person early voting saw 838 first-time voters in the county, according to the election commission, and nearly 2,200 early voters were under the age of 40. The largest age group of early voters so far is the 70+ age group, with over 11,500 early voter ballots collected, the election commission says.

The election commission also recorded another 2,553 absentee ballots collected.

Anyone still hoping to vote early has time, with the last week of early voting wrapping up on Thursday, November 3. The election commission shared that the schedule for the remaining seven days of voting is generally:

10 am until 6 p.m. on weekdays and

10 am until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 29

except for Karns Senior Center (closed on Saturday)

There are some exceptions to that, as the Karns Senior Center will be closed on Saturday, and Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5 p.m. on both Halloween, Monday, October 31, and Wednesday, November 2. At other locations, the Election commission shared that early voting will stay open until 7 p.m. November 1-3.

See early voting locations here.

Absentee ballots can still be requested, but the deadline to request one is Tuesday, November 1. The form to request a ballot can be found here. The election commission reminds voters that absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the election commission, as Tennessee law states that the ballots cannot be hand-delivered or dropped off at an early voting or election-day polling place.