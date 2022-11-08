KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing Eddie Mannis for one Knoxville’s seats in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Davis squared off against Democrat Greg Kaplan for House District 18 seat after Mannis, the first openly gay Republican elected to the Tennessee General Assembly, chose not to run for reelection.

Davis said she was running to defend faith, families, and freedom. One of the significant issues, she said she wanted to fix is the economy.

“So many folks are looking to try to pay for a gallon of milk and a gallon of gas and we want to do everything we can to make sure that we’re keeping those costs low,” said Davis.

With 97% of precincts reporting, Davis earned 11,044 votes while Kaplan earned 9,377 votes.

This is not Davis’s first run for the Tennessee House of Representatives. In 2020, she lost against Gloria Johnson.

The race garnered attention for attack ads against Kaplan that were criticized by some commentators.