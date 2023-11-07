KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in Knoxville, Tenn.

While the mayor’s race was decided during the August Primary with Indya Kincannon emerging as the victor, there are still several other races that will appear on the ballot.

These races include the Knoxville City Council District 5, as well as city council At-Large seats A, B, and C; plus, the position of municipal judge.

“It’s Election Day in the City of Knoxville and that’s important to note because there will be some people out there who live in the county that want to vote and unfortunately this is a city-only election,” Chris Davis, administrator of elections, said. “So if you live in the city and you want to vote, there are about 90,000 of you out there that want to do that.”

Polls will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

The City of Knoxville said Tuesday morning on its social media that voters must vote at the precinct in their neighborhood specific to their address. Go to http://KnoxVotes.org. to find that location as well as a sample ballot.