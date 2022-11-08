When polls close and a look at national news

6 p.m. update

Two hours remain until polls close in East Tennessee, but if you’re in line — stay there. As long as you are in line by 7:59 p.m. you will be allowed time to vote.

WATE 6 has learned that at least one polling place is struggling a bit to keep up with demand. Precinct 64, Solway Church of God, is printing ballots off one-by-one, according to Chris Davis with Knox County Elections. “We have a printer on the way,” he said via text.

Now, a look at what’s happening in national news.

Midterm elections will decide which party will have control of the US House and US Senate, which impacts the extent and effectiveness of President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years.

ABC News is reporting that inflation is the single most important issue drawing voters to polls today. Do you agree? Tell us your story. For September, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.2% over September 2021. The next data release is Nov. 10.

In other national news, former President Donald Trump said Tuesday his endorsements won Ron DeSantis the Florida governor’s seat. Both have signaled interest in a run for president in 2024. Trump also said he will be making a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15.

Longer wait times at some Knox County locations

5 p.m. update

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Election Day 2022 is here and Americans are casting ballots in midterm elections. Long lines are being reported in some East Tennessee polling places. One person reported a 40-minute wait at a polling location at Cedar Bluff Middle School.

WATE 6 has several ways you can keep up with election results. Find every election result, from the Tennessee governor's race to the 4 Tennessee Constitution amendments, to county-level races

Earlier today a voting machine at Shoreline Church went down but Chris Davis, with the Knox County Election Commission, said it was back in operation by 1 p.m. Voting machines were down in Alcoa this morning, as well, but were back up and running by 8:20 a.m.

We'll bring you live updates here throughout the evening.