ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Voting machines at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa were reportedly down the morning of Election Day but have since been repaired, according to the Blount County Election Commission.

An administrator with the Blount County Election Commission said Tuesday a port on the back of a machine was not communicating with the machine, causing the issue. Those who worked on the machine switched the port out and the machines were back up and running by 8:20 a.m.

There are 28 precinct locations where Blount County voters can cast their ballots in the elections. The MLK Center location is on East Franklin Street.

Polls opened early Tuesday. The Nov. 8 federal and state general election is happening across Tennessee, plus in Blount County there are three city elections for Alcoa, Louisville and Maryville. Additionally, the City of Friendsville has a retail package store referendum for Friendsville City voters, according to the Blount County Election Commission.