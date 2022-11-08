KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting.

Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90.

During her campaign, Johnson’s main focus has been on access to high-quality public schools, jobs, and woman’s healthcare.

“Women’s bodily autonomy and women’s reproductive rights, absolute we’ve been hearing about that. The new part of the district they do not like book banning. They do not support banning books they wanna make sure that we are adequately funding our true public schools and not sending money away to Hillsdale charter A company that doesn’t respect education and doesn’t respect teachers and they really just wanna make sure that every public school in Knox county is a great public school,” said Johnson.

Johnson previously served as the representative for Tennessee House District 13 before the census-related redistricting. She served in the house from 2013 to 2015. In 2018, she won a rematch against Eddie Smith and has served in the house since January 8, 2019.