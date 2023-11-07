KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than three decades on the bench, Judge John Rosson lost re-election to Tyler Caviness in the Knoxville General Election.

Rosson conceded the race shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I want to congratulate my opponent. I want to thank all the businesses and individuals who let me put signs on their property. The many people who volunteered for my campaign and supported me financially. I want to thank my law office staff. I want to thank the original city council who gave me this opportunity by appointing me as a city judge in 1986. I’ve had a wonderful experience working with the public, listening to their stories. I look forward to representing personal injury clients in my law practice,” wrote Judge John Rosson in a statement on Facebook.

Caviness is a former public defender. In the November 7 election, he gained 63.67% of the vote with 100% of precincts reporting.