KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday marked primary election day in Knoxville to choose who will be on the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The top two candidates for mayor, four seats on the city council and a municipal judge position will be determined.

Any candidate in the mayor and municipal judge races who receives a majority of the votes plus one will be declared the winner and be unchallenged in the general election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will update on this page as soon as they are available.