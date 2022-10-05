KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans will head to the polls again soon to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voters have a chance to vote early beginning Oct. 19. What ID is required when voting?

To make sure you are an informed voter, WATE 6 is providing sample ballots for most counties in East Tennessee. A sample ballot is identical to the ballot your will be given at your polling place.

It’s important to read about candidates and the measures on the ballot before going to vote. It can take a long time to read everything on a ballot, so waiting until you are at the polling place isn’t ideal. Plus, if you don’t understand something on the ballot it can be difficult to get information at a busy polling place.

Sample Ballots:

Campbell County (coming soon) Download

Fentress County (coming soon) Download

Hancock County (coming soon) Download

Scott County (coming soon) Download