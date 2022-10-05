KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — As midterms approach on Nov. 8, there is still time for Tennesseans to register to vote.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for people who want to vote during the state and federal elections. WATE 6 also has sample ballots for the registered voters in the counties of East Tennessee.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages people to register or update their registration through online or by mail. Visit sos.tn.gov/govotetn to register to vote online or check your registration status.

The website also has information on where to find your county election commission, how to submit an absentee ballot, a list of important election dates and answers to other voting-related questions.

For anyone sending their voter registration by mail, make sure the registration is sent to your local election office and that it is postmarked by Oct. 11.

For those interested in becoming a poll worker, click here.