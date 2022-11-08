KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on state constitutional amendments and a variety of state and local representatives. However, the races for many offices are all but concluded, with just one candidate listed on the November ballot.

Many of these candidates won their party’s nomination during the primary in August and do not have an opponent from the opposing party for the November 8 election.

This means that candidate will be named the winner of that race once the election results are certified. The races appear on ballots and votes can be cast for the sole candidate.

Here is a list of uncontested races in East Tennessee.

Statewide Races

State Senate District 5 (Anderson, Knox, Loudon) – Randy McNally (I)

(Anderson, Knox, Loudon) – Randy McNally (I) State Senate District 15 (Cumberland) – Paul Bailey (I)

(Cumberland) – Paul Bailey (I) State House District 9 (Claiborne, Hawkins, Hancock) – Gary W. Hicks (I)

(Claiborne, Hawkins, Hancock) – Gary W. Hicks (I) State House District 10 (Grainger, Hamblen) – Rick Eldridge (I)

(Grainger, Hamblen) – Rick Eldridge (I) State House District 11 (Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson) – Jeremy Faison (I)

(Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson) – Jeremy Faison (I) State House District 16 (Knox) – Michele Carringer (I)

(Knox) – Michele Carringer (I) State House District 17 (Jefferson, Sevier) – Andrew Ellis Farmer (I)

(Jefferson, Sevier) – Andrew Ellis Farmer (I) State House District 20 (Blount) – Brian Richey

(Blount) – Brian Richey State House District 21 (Loudon, Monroe) – Lowell Russell (I)

(Loudon, Monroe) – Lowell Russell (I) State House District 23 (McMinn, Monroe) – Mark Cochran (I)

(McMinn, Monroe) – Mark Cochran (I) State House District 38 (Scott, Fentress) – Kelly T. Keisling

(Scott, Fentress) – Kelly T. Keisling State House District 36 (Campbell, Claiborne, Union) – Dennis Powers (I)

Clinton City Council Ward 2 – Brian D. Hatmaker

– Brian D. Hatmaker Clinton Board of Education Ward 3 – Lorrie Anne Wilson

– Lorrie Anne Wilson Oliver Springs Alderman Ward 1 – Robert L. Miller

– Robert L. Miller Oliver Springs Alderman Ward 2 – Jeffery L. Bass

Caryville Alderman Ward 1 – Vickie L Heatherly

– Vickie L Heatherly Caryville Alderman Ward 2 – Josh Monday

– Josh Monday Caryville Alderman Ward 3 – Beth Lawson

Harrogate Alderman East Ward – Randy Burchette

New Tazewell Alderman Ward 1 – Stanley Leonard

– Stanley Leonard New Tazewell Alderman Ward 2 – Nita Louthan

– Nita Louthan New Tazewell Alderman Ward 3 – Charles ‘Doc’ DeBusk

– Charles ‘Doc’ DeBusk Tazewell Alderman Ward 1 – Russell ‘ Rusty’ DeBusk

– Russell ‘ Rusty’ DeBusk Tazewell Alderman Ward 3 – Betsy Shoffner

Newport Mayor – Roland A. Dykes III

Crossville Mayor – RJ Crawford

– RJ Crawford Pleasant Hill Mayor – Don Dowdey

Bean Station Mayor – Ben Waller

– Ben Waller Blaine Mayor – Marvin Braden

– Marvin Braden Rutledge Mayor – Fred A. “Speck” Sykes

– Fred A. “Speck” Sykes Rutledge Alderman Ward 1 – Martha Ann Cameron

Bean Station Mayor – Ben Waller

Road Commissioner District 3 – Joe Ralph Sampson

– Joe Ralph Sampson Jefferson City Mayor – Mitch Cain

Greenback Mayor – Dewayne Birchfield

Madisonville Mayor – Augusta T. “Gus” Davis

– Augusta T. “Gus” Davis Tellico Plains Mayor – Marilyn F. Parker

– Marilyn F. Parker Tellico Plains Recorder – Jo Cagle

– Jo Cagle Vonore Mayor – John Hammontree

– John Hammontree Vonore Alderman unexpired term – Tim Swafford

Winfield Mayor – Jerry Dodson

Pittman Center Mayor – Jerry R. Huskey