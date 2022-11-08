KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennesseans will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on state constitutional amendments and a variety of state and local representatives. However, the races for many offices are all but concluded, with just one candidate listed on the November ballot.
Many of these candidates won their party’s nomination during the primary in August and do not have an opponent from the opposing party for the November 8 election.
This means that candidate will be named the winner of that race once the election results are certified. The races appear on ballots and votes can be cast for the sole candidate.
Here is a list of uncontested races in East Tennessee.
Statewide Races
- State Senate District 5 (Anderson, Knox, Loudon) – Randy McNally (I)
- State Senate District 15 (Cumberland) – Paul Bailey (I)
- State House District 9 (Claiborne, Hawkins, Hancock) – Gary W. Hicks (I)
- State House District 10 (Grainger, Hamblen) – Rick Eldridge (I)
- State House District 11 (Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson) – Jeremy Faison (I)
- State House District 16 (Knox) – Michele Carringer (I)
- State House District 17 (Jefferson, Sevier) – Andrew Ellis Farmer (I)
- State House District 20 (Blount) – Brian Richey
- State House District 21 (Loudon, Monroe) – Lowell Russell (I)
- State House District 23 (McMinn, Monroe) – Mark Cochran (I)
- State House District 38 (Scott, Fentress) – Kelly T. Keisling
- State House District 36 (Campbell, Claiborne, Union) – Dennis Powers (I)
Anderson County
- Clinton City Council Ward 2 – Brian D. Hatmaker
- Clinton Board of Education Ward 3 – Lorrie Anne Wilson
- Oliver Springs Alderman Ward 1 – Robert L. Miller
- Oliver Springs Alderman Ward 2 – Jeffery L. Bass
Campbell County
- Caryville Alderman Ward 1 – Vickie L Heatherly
- Caryville Alderman Ward 2 – Josh Monday
- Caryville Alderman Ward 3 – Beth Lawson
Claiborne County
- Harrogate Alderman East Ward – Randy Burchette
- New Tazewell Alderman Ward 1 – Stanley Leonard
- New Tazewell Alderman Ward 2 – Nita Louthan
- New Tazewell Alderman Ward 3 – Charles ‘Doc’ DeBusk
- Tazewell Alderman Ward 1 – Russell ‘ Rusty’ DeBusk
- Tazewell Alderman Ward 3 – Betsy Shoffner
Cocke County
- Newport Mayor – Roland A. Dykes III
Cumberland County
- Crossville Mayor – RJ Crawford
- Pleasant Hill Mayor – Don Dowdey
Grainger County
- Bean Station Mayor – Ben Waller
- Blaine Mayor – Marvin Braden
- Rutledge Mayor – Fred A. “Speck” Sykes
- Rutledge Alderman Ward 1 – Martha Ann Cameron
Hawkins County
- Bean Station Mayor – Ben Waller
Jefferson County
- Road Commissioner District 3 – Joe Ralph Sampson
- Jefferson City Mayor – Mitch Cain
Loudon County
- Greenback Mayor – Dewayne Birchfield
Monroe County
- Madisonville Mayor – Augusta T. “Gus” Davis
- Tellico Plains Mayor – Marilyn F. Parker
- Tellico Plains Recorder – Jo Cagle
- Vonore Mayor – John Hammontree
- Vonore Alderman unexpired term – Tim Swafford
Scott County
- Winfield Mayor – Jerry Dodson
Sevier County
- Pittman Center Mayor – Jerry R. Huskey