SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Sevierville have a chance to make their voices heard and head to the polls on Thursday.

While it’s not a long ballot with only five questions, one of those questions involves an issue that’s been debated. In addition to voting on three alderman seats and for mayor in Thursday’s municipal election, voters will also be asked to weigh in on a liquor referendum.

The choice is either to allow retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the city of Sevierville or to not allow retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages within the city. Currently, it is not allowed.

Polls open at 8 a.m. Thursday in Sevierville and close at 8 p.m. The federal and state primary and county general election will follow in August.