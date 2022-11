KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.

Davis issued a statement to WATE around 11:30 a.m. that the voting machine was down, but there were machine technicians on the way to replace it.

Voting is still happening at the location, Davis said.

Earlier today, voting machines were reported down at an Alcoa voting center in Blount County, but the machines have since been repaired and are operating again.