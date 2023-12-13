KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The ballot for Super Tuesday has been set in Tennessee.

The Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election is set for March 5, 2024, when Tennessee and 15 additional states will join in deciding each party’s presidential nominee.

The following candidates will be on the ballot in Tennessee:

Republican Primary Ballot:

Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Democratic Primary Ballot:

Joseph R. Biden

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Doug Burgum withdrew from the Republican ballot after suspending his campaign while Democratic candidate Dean Phillips did not meet the requirements to appear on the ballot via the petition process.

“We are expecting strong voter turnout for the presidential election cycle next year,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage all Tennesseans who need to register to vote or update their voter registration address do so now by using our convenient online voter registration system at GoVoteTN.gov.”

Early voting for Super Tuesday begins Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, and runs Monday to Saturday until Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. In addition, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, is the final day to register to vote before the election.