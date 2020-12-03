Election officials certify Trump’s win in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top election office has announced that it has officially certified the results of the Nov. 3 election, with President Donald Trump securing the state’s 11 electoral votes.

A spokeswoman with the secretary of state’s office confirmed Wednesday the certification was completed. County officials certified the results last week.

While Tennessee swung largely in favor of Trump, Democrat Joe Biden won by wide margins in both the Electoral College and popular votes, where he received nearly 81 million votes.

The last time a Democratic nominee won in Tennessee was in 1996 when Bill Clinton was on the ballot with Tennessean Al Gore.