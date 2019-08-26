Election spending: How candidates for Knoxville mayor compare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, voters determine who advances in the race for Knoxville’s next mayor. If the results show enough support is thrown to a candidate, more than 50% of votes cast, he or she would automatically become the next mayor.

With six candidates on the ballot, many familiar to Knox County elections don’t see the already rare election night occurrence happening Tuesday night. They see the race narrowing from six to two as the more likely scenario.

According to the most recently filed campaign financial disclosures, candidates for mayor have spent a combined $851.705.84 on the primary election.

If no candidate secures more than half the votes Tuesday night, two candidates will have to continue throwing out resources through the general election in November.

Below are the candidates, ranked by dollars spent in 2019:

Stair – $378,673.97

Mannis – $337,991.07

Kincannon – $130,394.36

Burkhardt – $3,913.05

Skinner – $733.39

Andrews – $0.00

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Blake Stevens went through, line by line, and categorized the candidates’ spending; dividing their spending into five categories – yellow, blue, pink, orange and green:



Yellow : event-related expenses, sponsorship, meals, admission for candidates/staff

: event-related expenses, sponsorship, meals, admission for candidates/staff Blue : operating expenses including rent, salaries, utilities, food and supplies, etc.

: operating expenses including rent, salaries, utilities, food and supplies, etc. Pink : consultants, surveys, data services

: consultants, surveys, data services Orange : traditional campaign material, including print advertising, apparel, mailers, stickers, buttons, etc.

: traditional campaign material, including print advertising, apparel, mailers, stickers, buttons, etc. Green: digital advertising, including television and social media, videography, etc.



Marshall Stair for Mayor, Campaign spending by category

Eddie Mannis for Mayor, campaign spending by category

Indya Kincannon for Mayor, Campaign spending by category

Cliff Rodgers, Knox County Administrator of Election said Monday he’s hoping for no power outages and high turnout.

“There’s no room for error. That’s why I like lots of people voting. We shouldn’t have narrow margins. But, we may very well have narrow margins between the second and third race,” Rodgers said.

If a power outage were to occur Tuesday, Rodgers said the voting machines having enough battery capacity to last another one to two hours.

If you’re unsure about where to vote, you can go here, put in your address, before heading to the polls.

City Council candidate spending

In the crowded field of candidates for Knoxville City Council At-Large, Seat C, the spending in the August disclosure reports are listed below:



Midis

Balance on hand last report – $25,056.42

Total receipts this period – $6,835

Total disbursements this period – $19,765.02

Balance on hand – $12,126.40

Parker

Balance on hand last report – $703.91

Total receipts this period – $3,302.04

Yotal disbursements this period – $3,243.93

Balance on hand – $762.02



Smith

Balance on hand last report – $1,004.60

Total receipts this period – $1,384

Total disbursements this period – $1,923.60

Balance on hand – $465.00

Total loans outstanding – $364.30



Thomas

Balance on hand last report – $6,753.59

Total receipts this period – $4,000

Total disbursements this period – $2,371.74

Balance on hand – $8,381.85



Williams

Balance on hand last report – $1,966.88

Total receipts this period – $11,220.00

Total disbursements this period – $8,514.76

Balance on hand – $4,671.82