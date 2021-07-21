Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Tennessee state parks

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is partnering with electric car maker Rivian to install electric vehicle charging stations at Tennessee state parks.

The goal is to have charging stations at all 56 state parks, and Rivian says their chargers will be compatible with all electric vehicles that are on the road right now.

So, what’s the timeline to put the chargers in? The state says Rivian will begin installing them as early as the fall of 2021. Work could wrap up by March 2022.

The chargers would be free, at least at the beginning, and officials aren’t ruling out a fee in the future.