TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is partnering with electric car maker Rivian to install electric vehicle charging stations at Tennessee state parks.
The goal is to have charging stations at all 56 state parks, and Rivian says their chargers will be compatible with all electric vehicles that are on the road right now.
- Maryville church falls victim to catalytic converter theft twice in the last month
- Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Tennessee state parks
- Construction begins on greenway connecting Victor Ashe Park to Western Ave
- Smokies testing parking fees at Laurel Falls trailhead
- Historic agreement reached with 4 companies for US opioid lawsuits
So, what’s the timeline to put the chargers in? The state says Rivian will begin installing them as early as the fall of 2021. Work could wrap up by March 2022.
The chargers would be free, at least at the beginning, and officials aren’t ruling out a fee in the future.