Elementary students get the chance to be a police officer for a day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three students at Alcoa Elementary School recently have the opportunity to be a police officer for a day.

Henry, Curtis, and Lydia were able to join Alcoa Police Department Officer Tate for a ride along in a police car. Each of the students was given a police hat and an honorary badge. Tate took the three around the school parking lot in the car, each student was able to sit in both the front and the back of the car. He had the lights and sirens going on the car.

The experience was a part of the Alcoa Elementary School PTO’s annual spring silent auction which was held virtually this year.