‘Elf on a Shelf’ scavenger hunt returns to Knoxville this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -Christmas is right around the corner and that means the return of the popular family tradition, elf on the shelf.

The Christmas tradition turned scavenger hunt is returning to Knoxville later this month. This now-nationwide phenomenon started in Oak Ridge with Tennessee graduate Carol Aebersold writing a book based on the popular family tradition.

Knoxville has held a scavenger hunt for the elves for the last four years with dozens popping up in downtown businesses.

This year the scavenger hunt runs from November 29 through January 5. You can get your North Pole pass at any participating business including Mast General Store, Cruze Farm and the Museum of Art to find fun treats and prizes all along the way.