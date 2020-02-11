Elizabethton couple still quarantined on cruise ship

(WJHL) — A Tri-Cities couple continues to be quarantined on a ship off the coast of Japan after an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Last week, Dr. Arnold and Jeanie Hopland of Elizabethton were wrapping up a cruise through waters off Southeast Asia when more than a dozen passengers got sick.

The Hoplands and other passengers on The Diamond Princess cruise ship were told to remain in their rooms for two weeks and to contact the captain if they started running a fever.

Earlier today, the Hopland’s told News Channel 11 they’re still in good health.

135 people, including 11 Americans, on the ship have been confirmed to have the respiratory virus.

