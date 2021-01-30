Elizabethton man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit Friday night

(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man has been charged on several counts following a multicounty pursuit on Friday night.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton, has been charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, among other charges.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Ray, driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, struck an agency vehicle before fleeing the scene.

SCSO deputies located the vehicle on Highway 394 near the intersection of Highway 11E traveling west toward Blountville.

After the suspect failed to stop, deputies used spike strip devices to slow the vehicle. The suspect then struck a SCSO deputy’s vehicle and veered into a BP gas station parking lot in Blountville, where the vehicle was forcefully stopped by deputies.

The release reads, “Robert Ray refused the commands of deputies to exit the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle. As he was being removed from the truck, a revolver-style handgun and holster fell from his person onto the ground. A check of the pistol determined it was a .22 cal. revolver with three rounds in the cylinder. At the time of the arrest, the reporting officer checked Robert Ray’s license status and determined that it was suspended and that there was also an arrest warrant in Carter County for Ray with charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.”

Deputies said that upon Ray’s arrest, an odor of alcohol was present. Sullivan County charged Ray with the following:

Driving under the influence

Open container law

Driving while license is suspended or revoked

Financial responsibility law

Improper display of registration

Aggravated assault

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Drug paraphernalia

Evading arrest

Resisting stop, arrest

Ray remains in custody at the Sullivan County Jail under a $20,000 bond.