Elizabethton mother seeks justice after daughter assaulted

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton mother who said her 10-year-old daughter was brutally attacked by who she thought were friends is seeking justice against her daughter’s attackers.

At this time, WJHL is only using the first name of the mother, Brittany, and refraining from using her daughter’s name or image to protect their identities.

“My poor baby went through a lot,” Brittany said. “These are crimes that have not been taken care of yet.”

Brittany released photos and her story of the attack in a Facebook post that went viral Thursday afternoon. The photos show her daughter bloodied, covered in welts from a phone cable used as a whip, and bruised around her face.

An Elizabethton police report confirms the attack happened on July 19. Her daughter was attacked by at least two juveniles. It also confirms that Brittany’s daughter was transported by Carter County EMS to a local hospital.

Brittany said her daughter left to play at a neighbor’s home that she frequently visited at 7:30 a.m. When she returned at 12:27 p.m., almost five hours later, her daughter was covered in blood. She immediately called the police.

“Her whole face was swollen and immediately blue,” Brittany said. “I thought she had been stabbed.”

It took Elizabethton police 11 minutes to reach the home. Brittany said those were the longest 11 minutes of her life.

She said her daughter told her the attackers started beating her immediately after she entered the home.

“They took her through several rooms, locked her in a pantry and would take turns humiliating her,” Brittany said.

The attackers also took pictures and videos, which were posted to Snapchat and Tik Tok, Brittany said. The Elizabethton police report confirms several photos and videos are being used as evidence. She also said a parent was present during the attack.

She called the attack an act of torture.

“They gave her breaks because their hands were hurting,” Brittany said. “They kept the door locked the whole time.”

Elizabethton police are handling the investigation of the assault, but Brittany said she would like to see more involvement. She reported minimal contact with officers.

“It’s very scary something hasn’t been done,” Brittany said. “They have officers out here watching. That doesn’t make me feel safe. Them being arrested does.”

She said her daughter had not yet been interviewed by police to tell her story of the assault. She wanted her daughter to be able to speak with police right after the attack. She said the handling of the case made her question local law enforcement.

“I just want justice served for her,” Brittany said. “I want her to have faith in law enforcement like I have always up until now. My faith is coming down quite a lot from this, which is very sad.”

Brittany said her daughter has received immense support from the surrounding community since her post about the incident went viral, receiving over 160,000 shares on Facebook Thursday night.