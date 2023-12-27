CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is seeking help from the public to identify the person or persons responsible for the poaching of a young calf elk in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.

The elk calf was discovered by a hunter on Friday, December 22, who reported it to the TWRA. Upon arrival, wildlife officers found that the elk had been shot with a small caliber rifle.

To help catch those responsible, the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA), Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), and the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) have donated a reward of $3,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information regarding this poaching incident, call Wildlife Manager Brenden Marlow at 615-571-4792, Wildlife Officer Stone Payne at 731-441-6018, or Wildlife Officer Michael Cavins at 865-318-3349.