Elton John announces Knoxville show on Farewell Tour

Elton John takes the stage during his final performance of “The Million Dollar Piano” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Superstar Elton John is bringing his worldwide Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Knoxville this summer.

Elton John will perform in Knoxville on Saturday, June 6. The 1994 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced the show as part of 24 new tour dates in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday.

USA & Canada, the #EltonFarewellTour is headed your way with 24 NEW SHOWS! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Don't miss getting tickets with the fan verified pre-sale 👇



Sign up: https://t.co/Z8QlwaH8GD ✨ pic.twitter.com/3PLiFif8vi — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 13, 2019

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 on Ticketmaster. Click here to sign up for alerts for the official ticket pre-sale.

According to setlist.fm, Elton John last performed in Knoxville in 1997 at Thompson-Boling Arena. He also performed at the old University of Tennessee basketball arena, the Stokley Athletics Center, in 1973.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018 and consists of over 300 shows across five continents.