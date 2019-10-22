Emerald Academy granted $64K from state’s Charter School Facilities Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced Monday that 117 charter schools across the state will receive nearly $6 million from the state’s Charter School Facilities Fund.

The state budget allocated $12 million in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget for the fund.

“The money is designed to ensure that students in a Tennessee charter school are being educated in an environment that supports student achievement, safety, and well-being,” a new release said.

Funding can be used to purchase property to relocate or establish a school, improve existing facilities, assist with costs associated with purchasing underutilized or vacant property, or support exiting capital outlay projects.

The majority of the $5.85 million allocated went to the state’s Achievement School District and Davidson, Shelby and Hamilton counties.

Emerald Academy in Knoxville was awarded $64,600. It is the only school in the area to be awarded money from this grant funding so far.

