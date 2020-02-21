Emerald Youth Foundation opens East Knoxville career ministry center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Emerald Youth Foundation will celebrate the opening of their new Calling and Career Ministry at Overcoming Believers Church.

The new location opened to serve students and young adults in the community by helping to provide supportive services. The new East Knoxville location is set up inside Overcoming Believers Church on Harriet Tubman Street.

It’s the fourth Emerald Youth Foundation Calling and Career Ministry center in the city. Others are located on North Central, College Street in Mechanicsville and inside the Haslam Sansom Ministry Complex in Lonsdale.