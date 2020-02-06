Emergency shelters opening as flood conditions continue in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Several emergency shelters have opened Thursday as East Tennesseans deal with flooding conditions.

Heritage High School in Blount County is open for any residents are being displaced to the flood conditions. Shelter, cots, snacks & other supplies are being delivered and will be open until needed.

Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend will also be a shelter for any residents who are being displaced by the flood conditions.

The Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Dr is open for residents displaced by flooding.

The City of Gatlinburg has opened an emergency shelter, due to flooding on Thursday morning. Officials are ready to accept anyone in need of shelter at this time at the Gatlinburg Community Center, located at 156 Proffitt Road.