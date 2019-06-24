Search for missing swimmer in Mooresburg suspended until Monday morning

MOORESBURG (WATE) – The search efforts for a missing man who jumped into Cherokee Lake in Mooresburg and never resurfaced have been suspended until 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

Emergency crews have been on the scene of the possible drowning since 6 p.m. Sunday night and suspended the search just before 10 p.m.

The incident happened near Chelaque Estates around 6:04 p.m.

Emergency crews were notified of a man who had jumped off a rock bluff and didn’t resurface. Crews have been actively searching for the man since they arrived on scene.

Several agencies responded to the call.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.