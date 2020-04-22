Emergency crews respond to reported car in water

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a reported car in the water in Rockford late Tuesday night.

Blount County dispatch confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side crews were responding to the reported incident in the 100 block of Roddy Branch Road.

No further details were yet available.

This is a developing story. WATE 6 On Your Side will update with additional information when made available by officials.

