Emergency crews respond to chemical spill in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews were responding Wednesday afternoon to a reported chemical spill in northeast Knoxville. Fire crews said the intersection near Interstate 40 at North Cherry Street and Cecil Avenue is closed.

Knoxville Fire said they believe the reported spill was caused by a tanker that was carrying Caustic Soda (Sodium Hydroxide). One victim was also sent to the hospital as a result of the leak according to Knoxvilel Fire.

Drivers were being directed from the scene. The reported chemical spill is said to have occurred in the 2800 block of Hoitt Avenue.

No further details were yet available.

