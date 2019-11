KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local emergency crews and law enforcement responded to a report of a pedestrian-versus-vehicle incident in North Knoxville Monday night.

Knoxville police dispatch confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side they were responding to the reported incident said to be at Woodland and North Broadway.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.