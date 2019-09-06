Emergency crews search for possible drowning victim

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Multiple agencies were assisting in the search for a possible drowning victim near the Canal Boat Ramp (Tellico Lake Boat Ramp) late Thursday night.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the search scene was still active just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

LCSO went on to say it was called for a report of a possible drowning victim “who was seen entering the water and has not been seen since.”

Loudon County’s Rescue Dive Team, EMA, Priority EMS, and TWRA were also on the scene.

