Emergency crews work serious car crash on Western Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency personnel responded to what Knoxville police called a “serious car crash” Thursday afternoon amidst heavy rainfall and some area flooding.
According to the Knoxville Police Department, crews closed down the area of Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike, which is near Victor Ashe Park, to work the scene of a serious car crash.
The condition of the involved driver or drivers was unknown at this time.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available by officials.