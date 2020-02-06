Emergency crews work serious car crash on Western Ave.

Crews at the scene of the crash on Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. ({Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency personnel responded to what Knoxville police called a “serious car crash” Thursday afternoon amidst heavy rainfall and some area flooding.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, crews closed down the area of Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike, which is near Victor Ashe Park, to work the scene of a serious car crash.

The condition of the involved driver or drivers was unknown at this time.

Crews at the scene of the car crash on Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike. (Photo: WATE)

(Google Maps)

