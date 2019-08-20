Emergency personnel respond to crash with power lines down on Alcoa Highway

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – First responders were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with power lines down in Blount County on the Alcoa Highway Tuesday evening.

Dispatch telling WATE 6 On Your Side police and fire personnel were working the scene, which was near the Starlite Road exit in the southbound lanes.

The southbound lanes were completely blocked and one lane on the northbound side was open, according to Alcoa police.

No additional information was available.

TDOT SmartWay maps indicate traffic was slowing near the area of mile marker 19.

(Google Maps)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more on this incident and will update with additional details as they’re made available.