LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday.

Loudon County Priority Ambulance confirming the shooting with WATE 6 On Your Side and that first responders were working the scene on Tinnel Lane, which is near Highland Park Elementary School.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional information is made available.