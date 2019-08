ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters were at the scene of a reported fire at a mobile home in the 300 block of Rockford Walker Court on Monday afternoon.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount County Fire were working the scene.

No further details were yet known.

