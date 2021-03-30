‘Emergency Responders at Your Service’: Cocke County first responders advertise need for second jobs

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director created a new Facebook page, in hopes of advertising the second jobs first responders in his county have.

Joe Esway has been the EMA director for about two years.

He said a few weeks ago, he recently talked with some Cocke County firefighters about how they just bought a few new items, and it was only possible because of their second jobs.

“Taxpayers dollars is what goes to fund these responders and these agencies and these departments, and there’s only so much money to go around. So I think we’re always going to rely on the kind hearts and good natures of you know, the people that will step up and serve,” Esway said.

Craig Anders is a 33-year-old first responder. He’s one of those who has multiple jobs to pay the bills.

“I’ve been a volunteer firefighter since 2007. I’m also a career firefighter and I do part-time EMS work, and I also own and operate a mowing service,” Anders said.

Anders works as a full-time firefighter/paramedic in Sevier County, plus as a part-time paramedic with privately-owned First Ambulance; volunteers with the Cosby Fire Department, and owns Big Red’s Lawn Service.

He said in Cocke County, most fire fighting/EMS jobs range from $20k-$40k depending on the person’s position and who they work for.

“I have two children. And, you know, kids are expensive. And with the public safety committee, most areas they will pay decent, but we typically have to pick up something extra to try to just make ends meet sometimes,” Anders said.

Anders said his full-time gig pays decently, but not enough to support his family alone. He said usually, if the pay is decent, then the benefits aren’t.

Anders said that’s why some of his fellow coworkers have a second job — and oftentimes that second job is with another first responder service.

But, like himself, there are several who also have a side hustle outside of public safety.

That’s why Esway created the ‘Emergency Responders at Your Service’ Facebook group.

He knew the Cocke County Mayor created a similar page for the general community, but he wanted to help out his fellow first responders specifically.

“If you have any type of home improvement needs or maintenance ideas, consider looking towards one of your Cocke County or Newport City volunteer or paid first responders. We have a wealth of talent and knowledge here,” Esway said.

Esway wasn’t sure how these first responders were able to handle their public safety duties, on top of a second or third job, but Anders explained it was possible because of their hours.

Anders said most first responders, especially firefighters and EMS, work 24-hour shifts with 48-hours off, or something similar. He said with his full-time job, he usually works about 9 days a month. However, working that second job often means they’re getting off a 24-hour shift to work on something else.

Especially for him, since he has three jobs–technically five if you include being a dad and volunteering for the Cosby Fire Department.

Esway brought up how COVID-19 seriously impacted volunteer fire departments.

“We have six volunteer fire departments and a rescue squad. And those agencies and department rely heavily on fundraising throughout the year to pay the bills, to keep the trucks on the road,” Esway said.

Due to COVID-19 and social gathering limits, they couldn’t host their usual fundraising events.

“I’m really hoping some folks save a little bit of their stimulus money this year and go have a dinner at the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department or participate in Parrottsville’s demolition derby,” Esway said.

Anders said Cosby VFD was able to buy a new fire truck after nearly 30 years because of a grant. Before that, they were using an old school bus they had transformed into a tanker truck.

Both Esway and Anders said first responders pay is a larger conversation that is needed.

That’s another reason why he wanted to spread the word about their second jobs.

He said on the plus side, the community should know first responders are handy in all situations.

“It’s a responder who has been through an extensive vetting and interview process, who you wouldn’t mind having on your property or in your home doing electrical work for you. These are honorable people. These are stand up guys and gals that just want to serve their community,” Esway said.

Esway said first responders are special people who stick with the job because it’s not all about pay.

Anders agreed and said he wouldn’t trade it for any other employment.

“I love it. The only job I love more than being a paramedic is being a dad. And you know, that don’t pay the cost,” Anders said.