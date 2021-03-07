Emergency responders battled Greene County structure fire Saturday night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple agencies battled a structure fire on Bolton Road late Saturday night.







Photos: Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) responders said they received the call at 10:14 p.m. and were on the scene within four minutes.

Officials with TVFD said smoke was visible from several miles away and discovered the structure was enveloped with flames through the roof upon arrival.

While the structure was a total loss, two outbuildings and a home also received damage from radiant heat.

TVFD told News Channel 11 that the structure might have been occupied occasionally, but it was uncertain that anyone lived in the building.

Other responding agencies included Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Light-Power, Town of Moshiem Volunteer Fire Department air refill unit and Debusk Volunteer Fire Department rehab unit.