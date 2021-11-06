COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Emergency Responders Associations hosted an Emergency Service Day Saturday.

Families were able to enjoy the free event at the Cocke County Fair Grounds. One of them was a ten-year-old whose dream is to be a first responder one day himself.

Alek Willams knows a thing or two about how first responders operate because most of his family are police officers. Alek said his biggest role model is his sister.

“She’s a correctional officer. She’s in the Police Academy to be a cop.”

However, not all kids usually get an inside look at the day-to-day lives of police officers and first responders. That’s why the Cocke County Emergency Responders Association wanted to give kids and their families an opportunity to get to know there’s a little better.

“When we come out and have to wear heavy equipment and a lot of gear, they don’t get to see our face, but now they’re able to see the person behind the turnout gear, behind the mask, and they’re able to get comfortable with us,” said Newport Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton.

Eight-year-old Owen Hold was at the event with his dad.

“We have seen like fire trucks and some kind of military trucks,” he said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Firetrucks, K-9 teams, swift water rescue equipment, a helicopter, SWAT Teams and Smokey the Bear were all on display for people to see and learn more about what these teams do.

“We just want people to know that we’re here for them and anything we could ever do to be of assistance were going to be here for them,” explained Chief Deputy CJ Ball from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Alek, of course, brought his own equipment including a vest, tunicate, and, “right here I got my handcuff keys and two pairs of handcuffs,” he said.

He tried to put his handcuff to use on his friend Owen but to no avail. Though he wasn’t able to show off his skills, the first responders at Saturday’s event hope events like this will allow others to recognize what they have to do on a daily basis.

“Just appreciate the people who do this job,” said Newport Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton. “We don’t get paid a lot. There’s a lot that we have to do and there’s a lot of time that these guys give.”

Alek knows that and said he wants to be a part of it one day, “I want to work with the narcotics unit and be undercover.”

This event is usually hosted annually but was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Organizers said they’re glad to have it back.