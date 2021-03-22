Emma Walker remembered on what would have been her 21st birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The loved ones of Emma Walker shared a message about domestic violence awareness on what would have been the slain teen’s 21st birthday.

Emma Walker, 16, was shot and killed on Nov. 16, 2016 by her ex-boyfriend. Walker experienced abuse that wasn’t always easy to see, according to Walker’s mother, and it occurred during her two-year relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

While the community at Central High School and beyond have worked to keep Walker’s memory alive such as setting up a memorial scholarship fund, naming places in her honor — the message Walker’s memory page advocated on her birthday was to know the signs of domestic violence and abuse.

The Facebook page dedicated to the teen’s memory also talked about reaching out to loved or trusted ones if you feel unsafe in a relationship.

Walker’s ex-boyfriend, Riley Gaul was charged with first degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence, with the option of parole in 51 years.